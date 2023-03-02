WAXE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $467,839.29 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $467,839.29 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAXE has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $82.67 or 0.00352459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

