WAX (WAXP) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.30 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $194.22 million and $16.30 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,393,974,636 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,393,942,380.4625235 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08277888 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $21,981,893.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

