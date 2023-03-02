Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $147.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.50.

Several research firms recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $174.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average is $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.51. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

