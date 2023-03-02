Warehouse REIT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Warehouse REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 106.75 ($1.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 101.20 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of £453.53 million, a PE ratio of 757.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.92.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.39) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.