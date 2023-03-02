Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €53.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($56.38) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 158.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.68) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.19) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

United Internet Trading Down 1.2 %

UTDI opened at €20.47 ($21.78) on Thursday. United Internet has a one year low of €18.08 ($19.23) and a one year high of €32.81 ($34.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

