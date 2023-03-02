Wanchain Price Tops $0.28 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $55.66 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025168 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003683 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,221,463 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.