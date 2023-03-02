Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,309. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,868,610 shares of company stock worth $852,282,498. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

