Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

NYSE:WBX opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth about $12,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 253,038 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

