Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.60. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Waldencast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

