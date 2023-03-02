Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.60. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Waldencast Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.
Institutional Trading of Waldencast
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.