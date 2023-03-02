Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.70 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $100.63 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00015767 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031294 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022053 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00220624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,479.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.69813597 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $8,024,796.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.