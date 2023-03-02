Vow Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $92.06 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Vow has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002475 BTC on popular exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $92.06 million and approximately $281,106.65 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

