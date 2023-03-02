VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Up 6.7%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.25. 187,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 345,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -965.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.