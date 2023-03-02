Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VITL opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $663.08 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

