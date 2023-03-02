Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
