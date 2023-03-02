Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.