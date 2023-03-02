Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EDF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 35,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,595. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
