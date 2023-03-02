Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EDF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 35,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,595. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.