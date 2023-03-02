Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,495 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

