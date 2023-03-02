ViewRay, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ViewRay in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 85.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ViewRay Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.34 on Thursday. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ViewRay by 70.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 82.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.