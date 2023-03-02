VietNam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Up 11.3%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 303.90 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 303.90 ($3.67). 4,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.36 million, a PE ratio of 180.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.76.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

