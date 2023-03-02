VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.81

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.81 and traded as high as $63.20. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.96, with a volume of 360 shares trading hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -41.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

