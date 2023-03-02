VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.81

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.81 and traded as high as $63.20. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.96, with a volume of 360 shares trading hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -41.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
