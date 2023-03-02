Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.