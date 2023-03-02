Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00 to $1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million to $800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.57 million. Verra Mobility also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 4.7 %

VRRM traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 11.48%. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

VRRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 353,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 172,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 163,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 289,552 shares during the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.