Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Announces Earnings Results

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 11.48%. Verra Mobility’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Verra Mobility updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 1,241,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,726,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,964,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $16,875,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $13,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after acquiring an additional 796,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 543,444 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

