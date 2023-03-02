Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.9 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.03. The company had a trading volume of 968,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,458. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

