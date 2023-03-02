Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.9 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.03. The company had a trading volume of 968,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,458. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.50.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.