Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $176.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

