Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at SVB Securities

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Securities from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veradigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Veradigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at about $18,578,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 974.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 1,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 72.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,044,236 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter worth about $12,807,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 125.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 823,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

