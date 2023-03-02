Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at SVB Securities

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Securities from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on MDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veradigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Veradigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.07.
Veradigm Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at about $18,578,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 974.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 1,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 72.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,044,236 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter worth about $12,807,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 125.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 823,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veradigm (MDRX)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.