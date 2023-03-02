VEON Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th (NASDAQ:VEON)

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 6th.
VEON Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.73 on Thursday. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.