VEON Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th (NASDAQ:VEON)

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 6th.

VEON Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.73 on Thursday. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VEON by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Articles

