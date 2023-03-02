Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,513,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 136,464 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,817,000 after acquiring an additional 220,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

