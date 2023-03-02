Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,292. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $256.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.66 and a 200-day moving average of $211.25.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

