Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.84. Approximately 3,650,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,506,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
