Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $62.47. Approximately 608,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,321,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.