Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.92. 1,049,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,190. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.