V2X (NYSE:VVX) Trading 3.4% Higher

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.59. 6,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 51,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

V2X Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About V2X

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVX. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

