UWM Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

UWM Price Performance

UWM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.43. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Get UWM alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in UWM by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About UWM

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.