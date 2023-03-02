Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $57.78 million and $4.57 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

