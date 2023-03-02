Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 145.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.