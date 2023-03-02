Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 5.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.89. 2,352,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,188,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Upstart Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,029,700 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Upstart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Upstart by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Upstart by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

