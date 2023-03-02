UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00014165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.18 billion and $1.91 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.00405466 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.33875071 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,930,587.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

