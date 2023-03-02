Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,772 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.29% of Universal Display worth $57,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 191.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Universal Display by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ OLED traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.37. 90,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,907. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.96. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $176.41.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.90.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

