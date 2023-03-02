United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.40 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About United States Antimony

(Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

