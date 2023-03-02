United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.40 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About United States Antimony
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.