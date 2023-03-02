United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,308 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.