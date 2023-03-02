United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,151 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

