United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.