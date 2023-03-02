United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 317,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

