United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMM. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $393,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBMM opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

