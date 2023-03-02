United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 3,363 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,419,694 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $143,622,000 after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

