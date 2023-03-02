United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 26,148 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SentinelOne worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 37.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 315.6% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 281,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 214,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,121,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after buying an additional 110,229 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $39,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $39,424.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $6,324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,540.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,446 shares of company stock worth $12,864,611. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne Stock Down 4.2 %

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.12.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $15.32 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.50.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

