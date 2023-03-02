United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,643 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Logitech International worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 144.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 32.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 342,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 993.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 217,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

