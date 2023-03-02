United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,437 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 51,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

