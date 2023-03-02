United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 157,925 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 264,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 184,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

