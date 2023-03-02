United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $129.19 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

